Man and woman attacked, choked by group of men after verbal dispute in Queens: police

Surveillance images of four men wanted by police in connection with assaulting and choking a man and woman on a Queens street on Oct. 30, 2020, according to police.

ASTORIA, Queens — Police are on the hunt for four men nearly two months after the group allegedly attacked a man and woman on a Queens street.

According to the NYPD, the vicious assaults happened back on Oct. 30 after the pair and the group got into a verbal dispute around 11:30 p.m. near the corner of Astoria Boulevard and 41st Street.

The argument escalated when three of the unidentified men started punching, kicking and choking the 21-year-old male victim until he lost consciousness, police said.

Meanwhile, the fourth suspect pushed the 39-year-old woman against a parked car and choked her until she also lost consciousness, authorities said.

The group fled eastbound on Astoria Boulevard before EMS responded and took the victims to a nearby hospital, according to police.

The NYPD said the man suffered lacerations to his neck and bruising throughout his body, while the woman suffered lacerations and bruising to her neck.

Officials have released the above surveillance images of the men they’re looking for.

All the men are thought to be between 25 and 30 years of age.

The first individual is described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing around 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black jeans, black sneakers, and a black hat.

The second individual is described as standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black and white sweatshirt, and black jeans.

The third individual is described as standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing around 300 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

The fourth individual is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing around 170 lbs. he was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, white shorts and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).