Man allegedly attacks firefighters responding to emergency call in Queens

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — A man allegedly attacked two firefighters as they responded to an emergency call in Queens on Monday afternoon.

Clarence Smith, 37, turned himself in to police and was arraigned on assault and harassment charges, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said Wednesday. He allegedly grabbed a firefighter while she was giving medical help to someone on 10th Street near 41st Avenue.

Smith allegedly pushed the firefighter against a wall repeatedly and took a swing at her, Katz said. When another firefighter intervened, Smith allegedly forced him against a wall and spit in his face.

The firefighters were taken to a hospital for treatment.

“On every call, firefighters and EMTs put themselves in danger to protect and treat others,” Katz said. “Their safety is a priority to me and this office.”

Smith faces up to seven years in prison if convicted. He’s scheduled to be back in court on March 29.