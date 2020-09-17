Man, 79, dies after assault at Queens golf course

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Golf club golf course

File photo of a golf course.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

QUEENS — A 79-year-old golf course employee died after being assaulted at the Queens course where he worked, police said Thursday.

The incident happened on Sept. 8 at Forest Park Golf Course, where William Hinchey, 79, got into a verbal dispute with a group of men riding bicycles, which escalated into a physical altercation, police said.

Authorities said Hinchey was pushed to the ground and broke bones in his pelvic area.

He was taken to a local hospital, and after being transferred to another location, was pronounced dead on Sept. 11, officials said.

Police said Hinchey was an employee of the golf course on Forest Park Drive.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Queens Videos

NY vaccine eligibility expands to 30+, all incarcerated individuals

Mayor de Blasio tours Citi Field vaccine site

Queens non-profits raise funds to hire local restaurants to feed NYCHA residents in need

Queens Rep. Grace Meng talks local anti-Asian attacks and more

Local, national leaders want to end anti-Asian hate crimes

Brooklyn pharmacist brings excess vaccine to the community

More Queens

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Community shocked after man violently attacks Asian woman in Midtown

Vaccine eligibility expands, with more on the way

Rain returns Wednesday

How a NY school catering to medically vulnerable children stayed open through the pandemic

Gun control bills stalled as New Yorkers call for change

New Jersey becomes latest to offer early in-person voting

East Harlem women business owners support each other through pandemic

Long Island woman tests positive for COVID after 2 vaccine shots

Cuomo out of sight amid new allegation, budget talks