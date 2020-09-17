Man, 79, dies after assault at Queens golf course

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

QUEENS — A 79-year-old golf course employee died after being assaulted at the Queens course where he worked, police said Thursday.

The incident happened on Sept. 8 at Forest Park Golf Course, where William Hinchey, 79, got into a verbal dispute with a group of men riding bicycles, which escalated into a physical altercation, police said.

Authorities said Hinchey was pushed to the ground and broke bones in his pelvic area.

He was taken to a local hospital, and after being transferred to another location, was pronounced dead on Sept. 11, officials said.

Police said Hinchey was an employee of the golf course on Forest Park Drive.

