Man, 56, found dead after Queens house fire: police

ROSEDALE, Queens — A man was found dead after fire ripped through a Queens home overnight Thursday, authorities said.

Police said the call came in just before midnight Wednesday for flames on the second floor of a private residence near the intersection of 147th Avenue and 258th Street in the Rosedale neighborhood.

Firefighters were able to put the blaze under control just after 12:30 a.m. , officials said.

After the fire was fully extinguished, police officers found the 56-year-old victim inside the home, unconscious and unresponsive, the NYPD said.

EMS also responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene, authorities said. The identity of the victim was pending proper family notification Thursday morning.

The cause of the fire was still to be determined and the investigation was ongoing early Thursday, police said.