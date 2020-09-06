Man, 25, found fatally shot inside SUV in Queens: police

Queens

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

COLLEGE POINT, Queens — A man was found shot and killed inside in a vehicle in Queens early Sunday.

Police responded to a call of a man shot in the vicinity of College Point Boulevard and 23rd Avenue just before 1 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a 25-year-old man with gunshots wounds to his head and chest sitting in the front passenger seat of a parked Nissan Rogue, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released, pending family notification.

No arrests have been made.

Citizen App footage shows a heavy police presence at the scene.

