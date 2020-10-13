LIRR service disrupted between Queens, Manhattan after person struck by work train: MTA

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

QUEENS — Long Island Rail Road service between Queens and Manhattan was disrupted Tuesday morning after a person was struck by a train in Queens, the MTA said.

The LIRR Twitter account tweeted around 5:10 a.m. that an unauthorized person on the tracks was struck by an equipment train near the Woodside station in Queens.

MTA police, EMS and LIRR personnel were on the scene, the account said. The condition of the victim was not immediately known.

Service was initially suspended in both directions between Jamaica, Queens and Penn Station in Manhattan due to the incident.

Around 6:20 a.m., the LIRR tweeted that limited westbound service had been restored, but customers were advised to expect delays and train cancellations.

Riders can check the LIRR Twitter for the latest information on cancellations and service updates.

Port Washington Br. service was not affected.

NYC Transit was cross-honoring LIRR fares, the MTA said.