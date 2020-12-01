LaGuardia worker gets 6 months in jail for recording woman in airport bathroom: DA

Signs prompting travelers to follow COVID-19 prevention protocols are displayed at a security checkpoint at Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York, on Nov. 25, 2020.

QUEENS, N.Y. — A Queens man who worked at LaGuardia Airport will serve six months in jail for using his cellphone to secretly record “pretty girls” in a public bathroom at the airport, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Tuesday.

Samuel Rodriguez, 39, pleaded guilty in September to unlawful surveillance in the second degree.

“In pleading guilty, this defendant admitted to preying on unwitting individuals by setting up his phone to record women using the bathroom. He turned an airport restroom into his own personal peep show. This is unconscionable and as a result of his actions the defendant is going to jail,” Katz said in a statement Tuesday.

The cellphone was found on Dec. 19, 2018, by a woman who had entered a one-stall unisex bathroom right after Rodriguez had stepped out, according to the district attorney’s office. Moments later, the woman heard a beeping sound and spotted the phone actively recording in the paper towel dispenser, officials said.

The woman also found a video recording on the phone that showed Rodriguez setting up the phone inside the paper towel dispenser, according to the district attorney’s office.

When authorities approached Rodriguez, he told them, “I know what this is about and I’m sorry,” officials said.

“I was trying to video pretty girls. I was going to masturbate to it at home,” Rodriguez also told authorities, according to the district attorney’s office.

In addition to six months in jail, the judge sentenced Rodriguez to 10 years’ post-release supervision. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

