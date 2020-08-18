Jam Master Jay’s family, Run-DMC bandmate speak out after indictments in 2002 murder

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

QUEENS — After officials announced indictments in the 2002 murder of Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay, the hip-hop legend’s family and former bandmate have spoken out.

Both Jam Master Jay’s family and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels released statements Monday night reacting to the news.

The DJ, real name Jason Mizell, was shot and killed in his Queens recording studio on Oct. 30, 2002 at the age of 37.

“Upon hearing this news we have mixed emotions,” the Mizell family wrote. “We truly hope that these indictments are a solid step towards justice being served in the murder of Jay.”

His family’s statement continues by noting what’s been a tumultuous year for many others.

“We realize that there are other families out there who have lingering pain who continue to wait for their own closure, and we pray that this case gives them hope,” the family wrote.

Read the full statement on Twitter.

Run-DMC member McDaniels also released a statement Monday night.

“It’s been a difficult 18 years not having him around,” he wrote. “knowing that his murderers were not yet indicted for this heinous crime.”

While acknowledging the indictments are only the beginning of a potentially lengthy legal process, the hip-hop icon remained hopeful.

“I hope Jay can finally rest in peace,” he wrote.

You can read his full statement at Spin.

On Monday, federal authorities announced charges against two men, Donald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr., in connection with the musician’s murder 18 years ago.