Illegal bar shut down in Flushing: police

Queens

Flushing illegal bar
FLUSHING, Qeens — A Queens bar operating outside of the law was shut down by the New York City Sheriff’s Department early Saturday.

The shutdown took place at 2:33 a.m. on Union Street in Flushing. The sheriff’s department reported 75 people inside with only one means of egress, no liquor license and in violation of the emergency orders brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The department seized unlicensed alcohol, untaxed cigarettes and three bladed weapons. Two people were arrested for multiple offenses, according to authorities.

