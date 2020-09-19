Illegal bar shut down in Flushing: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FLUSHING, Qeens — A Queens bar operating outside of the law was shut down by the New York City Sheriff’s Department early Saturday.

The shutdown took place at 2:33 a.m. on Union Street in Flushing. The sheriff’s department reported 75 people inside with only one means of egress, no liquor license and in violation of the emergency orders brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

9/19/20 @ 0233HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bar 36-10 Union St, Queens: 75 people inside, location had one means of egress, no liquor license, violation of emergency order. Unlicensed alcohol, untaxed cigarettes & 3 bladed weapons seized. 2 arrested for multiple offenses pic.twitter.com/rL6dt2YmuT — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) September 19, 2020

The department seized unlicensed alcohol, untaxed cigarettes and three bladed weapons. Two people were arrested for multiple offenses, according to authorities.