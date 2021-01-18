Honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day with acts of service

QUEENS — Monday marks the 35th anniversary of holiday celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Each year around his birthday, our nation marks the holiday with the closure of the stock market, banks, schools and businesses.

This year, many are choosing to honor King’s civil rights legacy with acts of service for others.

Across the five boroughs, charity groups are working to combat food insecurity. More than 800 million people worldwide are estimated to not be getting enough nutritious food according to the United Nations.

City Meals on Wheels is also hosting volunteer events to distribute food to New York City’s seniors Monday.

There is also event at the Sam Field Center in Little Neck, Queens where volunteers will pack up essentials kits for seniors and single-parent households in need to be delivered Monday.