Former Queens Borough President Claire Shulman dies

Left, Claire Shulman with Hillary Clinton and right, Shulman with Rudy Giuliani (Left: AP/Beth A. Keiser | Right: AP Photo/Richard Drew)

QUEENS — Former Queens Borough President Claire Shulman, the first woman to hold the position, has died, Acting Queens BP Sharon Lee confirmed Sunday.

Shulman served from 1986 to 2002. She was succeeded by Helen Marshall and then by Queens District District Attorney Melinda Katz.

“I had the pleasure of working for Claire when she was Queens Borough President – the first woman to hold the post,” Katz tweeted. “She was a trail blazer. A fierce leader who dedicated her life to bettering the lives of all Queens residents and paved the way for women leaders in the borough.”

In 1998, then Mayor Rudy Giuliani attributed economic growth and revitalization in the borough to Shulman.

“She has guided the way through good times and bad, and through it all she has confronted every challenge head on with unshakable integrity, courage and resolve,” he said at the time.

BP Lee said Shulman “transformed the landscape of the City’s largest borough, and so much of what we see and enjoy today are the results of her extraordinary vision and decisions made over 18 years ago.”

“No one loved Queens more than Claire Shulman, and in turn, she was widely respected and deeply loved,” Lee said. “Unexpectedly thrust into the role of Borough President at a time of crisis and great uncertainty, Claire Shulman — an activist at heart and by nature — shepherded Queens for more than 16 years with grace, humility and an unrivaled determination to build a better borough for the families who call it home.”

Queens Councilman Daniel Dromm and Councilman Barry Grodenchik mourned Shulman’s death.

Grodenchik said she’d been a friend, mentor and hero.

Dromm recalled Shulman as “a champion for Queens and the LGBTQ community.”

“She was a beautiful person,” Dromm tweeted. “I am deeply saddened to learn of her passing.”

The Office of the Queens Borough President will host a special tribute to honor Shulman.

