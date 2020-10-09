4 firefighters injured in 3-alarm fire at Queens home: FDNY

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

RICHMOND HILL, Queens — Four firefighters suffered injuries while battling a three-alarm fire at a Queens home on Friday, according to the FDNY.

The flames broke out at a residence on 123rd Street near 95th Avenue in Richmond Hill around 10 a.m. and quickly spread, a fire official said.

The fire grew to three alarms within 20 minutes, according to the official.

One firefighter was rushed to the hospital in serious condition, but with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the FDNY. Three other firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The fire was brought under control just after 11 a.m.