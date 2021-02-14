Fire tears through storefront in Richmond Hill, Queens

A five-alarm fire broke out at a business in Richmond Hill, Queens on Feb. 14, 2021.

RICHMOND HILL, Queens — A five-alarm fire ripped through a storefront in Queens Sunday morning, according to the FDNY.

Flames broke out at 107-08 Jamaica Ave. in Richmond Hill around 7:25 a.m., officials said. This is the second time in two months businesses on Jamaica Avenue have dealt with fires.

Sunday’s fire quickly grew and spread to a neighboring building, per the FDNY. One family said they made it out just in time, but they lost almost everything.

Aileen Molly lives in a third-floor apartment in the building next to the discount store. She stood out in the cold in her pajamas and a coat for hours with her son and husband, uncertain if anything in her apartment could be salvaged.

“We were sleeping and all of a sudden there was fire downstairs,” she said. “All we knew we had to do was get out of the house.”

Nearly 200 firefighters responded to the street to fight the blaze. Two firefighters were injured.

As of Sunday evening, the cause of the fire remained under investigation.