JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — Firefighters battld a blaze that broke out at an apartment building in Queens Monday morning.

Authorities were called about the fire at an apartment building in the vicinity of 86th Street and Roosevelt Avenue around 7:35 a.m.

Video from AIR11 shows heavy smoke coming from the top two floors of the building.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The blaze was deemed under control by 8:44 a.m.