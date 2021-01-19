FBI: Queens man arrested for making online threats to kill elected officials, including Pelosi, AOC, Schumer

Police were on scene in Ridgewood, Queens as authorities arrested a man for allegedly making online threats Jan. 19, 2021

RIDGEWOOD, Queens— Authorities arrested a man in Queens for allegedly making online threats to elected officials.

Brendan Hunt, 37, was arrested at a Gates Avenue home in the Ridgewood section of Queens, the FBI confirmed.

Hunt, also known as “X-Ray Ultra,” intentionally made threats to murder a U.S. official, according to the criminal complaint.

Hunt used his alias online and would post content to various social media accounts.

The website for “X-Ray Ultra Studios” includes a photograph of HUNT and includes links to, among others, Facebook and Bitchute accounts under the names “xrayultra.”

Between Dec. 6 and Jan. 12, Hunt made a series of posts on various websites threatening or inciting others to murder members of Congress, according to the complaint.

On or about Dec. 6, Hunt posted a message using his “HuntBrendan” Facebook account, calling for the execution of several officials, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and New York Sen. Chuck Schumer.

“Trump, we want actual revenge on democrats. Meaning, we want you to hold a public execution of pelosi aoc schumer etc. And if you dont do it, the citizenry will. We’re not voting in another rigged election. Start up the firing squads, mow down these commies, and lets take america back!”

The NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force assisted the FBI in Hunt’s arrest.

A search warrant was executed at Hunt’s residence in connection with the events of Jan. 6 at Washington, where pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building.

Five people, including a U.S. Capitol police officer, died as a result of the insurrection.

Two days after the Capitol riot, Hunt allegedly posted a video titled “Kill Your Senators,” which included the summary “Slaughter them all,” according to the complaint.

Hunt is a part-time actor and filmmaker and is employed full time as an assistant court analyst in the New York State Office of Court Administration’s Attorney Registration Unit, according to the NYS Courts.

He has since been suspended without pay.