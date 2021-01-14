FBI: Arrested Proud Boys supporter stockpiled ammo, knives in Queens home

MIDDLE VILLAGE, Queens — Federal authorities arrested a supporter of the Proud Boys extremist group who they say threatened to deploy “cars full of armed patriots” to Washington as the Capitol was under siege last week.

Eduard Florea was charged Wednesday with possessing ammunition as a convicted felon.

He was denied bail after the FBI searched his Queens home and interviewed him about a series of threats he allegedly made on the social network Parler.

Prosecutors said the software engineer vowed to travel to Washington and slice “a throat” at the Jan. 6 riot. His lawyer dismissed the online posts as “blather.”

Clarification: Florea was arrested for allegedly making threats related to the Capitol insurrection. He did not attend, though.