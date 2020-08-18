Exclusive photo of man accused of fatally shooting Jam Master Jay: Sources

Karl Jordan, Jr., one of two men indicted in the 2002 murder of Jam Master Jay, is pictured, sources confirmed to PIX11 News.

QUEENS — PIX11 News exclusively obtained a photo Tuesday of Jam Master Jay’s accused killer, Karl Jordan Jr.

Two law enforcement sources confirmed the picture’s authenticity.

Jordan, 36, is accused of firing two bullets at the popular DJ from iconic rap group Run-DMC on Oct. 30, 2002. Jay’s real name was Jason Mizell.

On Halloween eve that year, two men were buzzed into Mizell’s recording studio on Merrick Boulevard in Jamaica, Queens, as the DJ was playing video games with some of his assistants.

One of the men hugged Mizell before he was shot, the lethal bullet hitting the musician in the head.

Federal authorities and the NYPD accused Jordan and an alleged accomplice, Ronald Washington, with murder and narcotics trafficking Monday, nearly 18 years after Mizell was killed.

Officials said Monday that Mizell’s murder was drug related.

In court papers, the feds wrote that, “In addition to his music career, in or about and between 1996 and 2002, Mizell was involved in transporting kilogram-quantities of cocaine in the Eastern District of New York and elsewhere.”

Monday night, the DJ’s family and bandmate, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, released statements reacting to the break in the case.