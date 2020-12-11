Employee attacked during attempted sexual assault at Queens massage parlor: Police

Police are searching for the man who allegedly attempted to sexually assault an employee at a Queens massage spa Dec. 9.

ELMHURST, Queens — Police are searching for the man who allegedly attempted to sexually assault an employee at a Queens massage spa Wednesday night.

The 57-year-old employee was working inside a massage spa in the vicinity of Roosevelt Avenue and 81st Street in Elmhurst just before 11 p.m., police said.

A man entered the establishment and requested a massage, authorities said.

During the massage, the man allegedly became aggressive and grabbed the victim and forced her to the ground, according to police.

The suspect then attempted to force the woman to perform a sex act, but when she resisted, he struck her multiple times on her face, authorities said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for bruising to her face and bleeding to her eye.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

