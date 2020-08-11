‘Egregious video’: Dozens of maskless partiers pack MTA bus in Queens

Queens

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MASPETH, Queens — Dozens of maskless partiers packed onto an MTA bus in Maspeth, MTA officials said Tuesday.

Video shows them dance, smoke hookah and drink. They took over the bus early Sunday just after the B48 bus driver pulled out of the Grand Avenue Depot.

The driver was blocked in by double parked cars. Partiers flooded onto the bus when the driver attempted to get the vehicles blocking the B48 to move. They stayed on the bus for about 15 minutes.

The bus was later disinfected.

MTA Bus President Craig Cipriano decried their actions.

“This group not only put themselves at risk, based on the fact that no one was wearing a mask, but more important to me, they put my bus operator at risk,” he said. “Bus operators are out there moving the city – they’ve been doing so since March. In this egregious, egregious video, no one was wearing masks, and it’s very important to keep that in mind as we take the next step in working with law enforcement.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

NYC renames Queens street 'Little Guyana Avenue'

Bars instead of beaches for locals on this wet holiday weekend

New Yorkers brave the rain for MDW

New proposal aims to bring free tuition back to CUNY

Subway attacks continue to bother straphangers

Brooklyn and Queens Catholic churches at 100% capacity

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss