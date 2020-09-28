E train construction project causing service changes in Queens

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

JAMAICA, Queens — The Jamaica-Van Wick station is the new last stop on the E line in Queens for the next six weeks as a major rehabilitation project gets underway.

Shuttle buses are waiting outside to go to the Sutphin Boulevard–Archer Avenue and Jamaica Center stations.

The MTA is replacing more than 1 mile of track and third rail along the E line. That will eventually improve service all along the line.

Fewer riders amid the coronavirus pandemic has allowed crews to get the work done faster. The project is expected to be completed by the beginning of November.

In the meantime, subway riders trying to get to Kennedy Airport can take the shuttle or the Long Island Rail Road, which is cross-honoring MetroCards.