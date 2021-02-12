Duo breaks into Queens market, steals safe and $9,000 in cash: police

Police are looking for two men caught on camera breaking into and burglarizing a market in the Middle Village area of Queens on Jan. 17, 2021, the NYPD said.

MIDDLE VILLAGE, Queens — Police have been searching for two men who were caught on video breaking into a Queens market in January, the NYPD said Thursday.

According to officials, it was around 11:20 p.m. when the two unidentified men broke in through the back door of the store, located at 82-17 Eliot Avenue in the Middle Village area, back on Jan. 17.

Google lists the location as Andy’s Delicatessen.

Police said the men proceeded to take a safe and approximately $9,000 in cash. Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the men rummaging through the store and lifting up the cash register.

The two men then fled westbound on Caldwell Avenue in a gray Mercedes-Benz C-series sedan, officials said.

