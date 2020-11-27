Despite pandemic, 76 people gather at illegal bottle club in Queens yellow zone, officials say

More than 70 people were located in an illegal bottle club in Queens on Nov. 27, 2020, according to officials. (Twitter/ @NYCSheriff)

QUEENS — The deadly pandemic was not enough to stop 76 people from illegally congregating at a bottle club located in a coronavirus hot zone in Queens on Thanksgiving, according to the New York City Sheriff’s Office.

Responding officials spotted an unconscious patron outside the illegal establishment around 1:15 a.m. Thursday, on Junction Boulevard near Roosevelt Avenue, the NYC Sheriff tweeted Friday.

In all, 76 people were located inside and five organizers face charges, according to the tweet.

The establishment, which had access in a rear alley, was located in one of the city’s yellow zones.

