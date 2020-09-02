Decomposed body of woman found in Queens creek: police

Authorities recovered the body of an unidentified woman in the waters of a Queens creek Wednesday morning, Sept. 2, 2020, according to the NYPD.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LINDENWOOD, Queens — Authorities are investigating after a woman’s body was discovered in the water of a Queens creek Wednesday morning, the NYPD said.

According to police, the call came in around 10:20 a.m. for a body found in Betts Creek, just near 157th Street and 75th Avenue in the Lindenwood neighborhood.

A team from the NYPD recovered the unidentified woman’s body, describing it as badly decomposed and fully clothed. She was officially pronounced dead on the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

Police said the situation remains under investigation.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).