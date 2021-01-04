De Blasio calls Queens site of year’s 1st homicide a ‘blight,’ wants hotel closed down

KEW GARDENS, Queens — As New Yorkers celebrated the new year, shots rang out at a Kew Gardens hotel, leaving a man dead and two others injured; in the wake of the violence, Mayor Bill de Blasio called Monday for the hotel to be shut down.

De Blasio instructed his team to check their legal powers to make sure the Umbrella Hotel closure would be done correctly.

“I think it’s been a blight on the community and it should not be that going forward,” he said. “So we’re going to use all the power of the city government to get that closed and stop having the community suffer from what’s happened at that hotel.”

The Jan. 1 shooting left Robert Williams dead just before what would have been his 21st birthday. A 40-year-old man was shot in the torso, arms and legs, police said. A 20-year-old man was shot in the left leg.

Police released images of four people sought in connection with the shooting.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).