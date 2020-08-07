Con Edison responds to another power outage in Queens; over 8,000 residents without power

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 28: Con Edison trucks are lined up in Union Square in preparation for Hurricane Sandy damage on October 28, 2012 in New York City. Sandy, which has already claimed over 50 lives in the Caribbean, is predicted to bring heavy winds and floodwaters as the mid-atlantic region prepares for the damage. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

MIDDLE VILLAGE, Queens — About 8,000 customers are without power after a Queens neighborhood reported outages early Friday morning.

Con Edison responded to an outage in Maspeth and Middle Village in Queens around 6:30 a.m., according to NYC’s official emergency notification system’s Twitter account.

.@ConEdison is responding to a power outage in Queens ZIP 11379. Report service loss: 1-800-75-CONED. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/EpfQx3HG7W. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) August 7, 2020

Councilman Robert Holden later tweeted, over 8,000 customers are without power.

Update: We are now at over 8,000 customers out of power in both Maspeth and Middle Village. https://t.co/OaF3t6YnWq — Robert Holden (@BobHoldenNYC) August 7, 2020

The outages were reported about an hour after residents across Upper Manhattan reported widespread outages.

Multiple Con Edison customers reported losing power around 5:15 a.m., with the outages reaching from the East 60s on the Upper East Side and up into the Harlem area on Manhattan’s West Side.

The cause of the outages are under investigation.

The outages come as thousands across New York and New Jersey have been without power due to Tropical Storm Isaias.

As of Friday morning, over 600,000 residents in the tri-state area are without power. Electric companies are working to restore power, however some people may not get power back until the weekend.