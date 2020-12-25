Community mourns after Uber passenger killed in Queens car wreck

OZONE PARK, Queens — A Lamborghini SUV slammed into an Uber on Christmas Eve, killing a woman just blocks away from her home in Ozone Park.

Her entire community is now in mourning.

To so many in Ozone Park’s rich Indo-Carribean community, Ritawantee Persaud was just known as Aunty Rita.

“We grew up in front of her. We grew up learning from her,” said Mohamade ‘Zaman’ Amin, a family friend. “She’s a pillar in our community. She always advocates for youths”

Persad was killed Thursday night after hailing an Uber to visit relatives, the SUV slammed into the Toyota Camry she was in around 7 p.m. at the intersection of 103rd Avenue and Rockaway Boulevard.

The driver of the Uber and a passenger in the Lamborghini were injured and are recovering at the hospital.

The driver of the Lamborghini fled the scene on foot.

“The individual who hit our aunt, our sister, our friend in this community, we urge you to come forward,” Amin said. “It is the human thing to do to turn yourself in”

The 54-year-old was the director of the youth group at the Hindu temple, Shanti Bhavan Mandir.

“The family needs closure. The community needs closure and her soul needs closure,” added Amin.

There’s an online memorial open to the public that will take place each night for the next 13 nights at 7 p.m. You can join in here.