REGO PARK, Queens — People living in Rego Park say a pack of squirrels are causing commotion and injuries.

At least five people have been bitten or scratched by the rabid rodents on 65th Road and 65th Drive in the last month. One woman even had to go to the hospital.

Residents say they have complained to 311 but an operator told them they would have to deal with it themselves. The department of health says that squirrels are rarely infected with rabies.