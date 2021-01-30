Child critically injured in Queens house fire: officials

A fire broke out at a two-story home in Far Rockaway, Queens, on Jan. 30, 2021.

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — First responders rushed a child to the hospital in critical condition following a fire in Queens, officials said Saturday.

The fire broke out in a two-story house on Beach 86th Street in Far Rockaway around 10:30 a.m., according to the FDNY.

Three additional people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

More than 130 firefighters from 33 units responded to the scene.

The fire was brought under control just after 12 p.m.

The cause is under investigation.

