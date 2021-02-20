Carbon monoxide leak in Queens sickens 4 people; residents forced to evacuate

Four people were taken to the hospital after a carbon monoxide leak in Queens on Feb. 19, 2021, officials said.

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — A carbon monoxide leak in Queens sent four people to the hospital and forced nearly two dozen residents out into the freezing cold late Friday night, officials said.

The FDNY responded to a report of a gas odor on 81st Street, near 31st Avenue in Jackson Heights, just before midnight, according to authorities.

High levels of carbon monoxide were detected on the block and residents in several buildings were evacuated, fire officials said.

Four people were taken to a hospital and four others were treated at the scene, according to the FDNY. The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.

The FDNY notified the utility company and the buildings were vented, officials said.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press.

