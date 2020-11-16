Car crashes into Queens bakery following ‘dispute’ with another car, police say

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FLUSHING, Queens — A driver jumped a Queens curb and crashed a vehicle into a bakery following a “dispute” with another driver, officials said Monday.

It happened at around 4 p.m. in Flushing where the occupants of two cars were involved in a “dispute.” Police said occupants of one of the cars approached the other with some sort of object, possibly a baseball bat.

Just after that dispute, the second car ended up driving into the bakery.

Multiple people were arrested; four people suffered minor injuries, including two people inside the bakery, police said, and taken to a local hospital.