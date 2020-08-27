Bystander dies one month after being shot by stray bullet while walking his dog in Queens

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — Prosecutors charged an alleged gang member with murder on Thursday after a man succumbed to his injuriesweeks after he was hit by a stray bullet in Queens as he walked his dog.

George Rosa, 53, was shot once in the abdomen near the intersection of 22st Street and 40th Avenue on July 25, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. He was rushed to a hospital and was operated on, but died on Tuesday.

“Tragically, a man is dead because he took his dog for a walk in his neighborhood, struck by a bullet intended for someone else,” Katz said. “Every resident of every community deserves to be safe from the reckless gang violence that is fueled by access to guns.”

The alleged teenage gunman, arrested on Tuesday, was trying to hit someone else because of an ongoing dispute with rival gang members, Katz said. He was taken into custody after he allegedly fired a gun again near 40th Avenue and 10th Street. No one is believed to have been injured in that shooting.

He faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

Police are looking for an accomplice, officials said.

