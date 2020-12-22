Box truck catches fire on Horace Harding Expressway

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Horace harding fire.jpg

A box truck carrying propane tanks burst into flames while trying to avoid hitting a car on the Horace Harding Expressway.

CORONA, Queens — A box truck caught fire and became engulfed in flames on a Queens highway early Tuesday.

It happened just after midnight on the westbound lanes of the Horace Harding Expressway near Junction Boulevard in Corona.

The truck driver jackknifed the vehicle, which carried propane tanks that caught fire, according to police.

Police said the incident appears to involve black ice.

It was not immediately known if the truck driver tried to avoid black ice, causing him to jackknife the truck and turn over or if there was a car that cut him off.

Video from Citizen App shows large flames and heavy smoke coming from the vehicle.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries and complained of pain and bruising, police said.

No criminality was determined, and authorities have secured the scene, police said.

Editor’s Note: The story has been updated to reflect what police believe the cause of the incident may have been.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Mayor de Blasio tours Citi Field vaccine site

Queens non-profits raise funds to hire local restaurants to feed NYCHA residents in need

Queens Rep. Grace Meng talks local anti-Asian attacks and more

Local, national leaders want to end anti-Asian hate crimes

Brooklyn pharmacist brings excess vaccine to the community

Queens borough president talks rise in anti-Asian hate crime, Cuomo allegations, vaccine distribution

More Queens

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Sunny, mild Monday as strong winds continue

A look at a wild Sunday evening and your forecast for the week

Tracking severe weather and a thunderstorm watch at the Jersey Shore

There could be a spring Sunday washout

Dominion Voting sues Fox News for $1.6B over 2020 election claims

State rep arrested as GA governor signs voting law

Forecast: Mr. G's pick of the weekend

Understanding COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Former NFL player Spencer Paysinger talks 'All American Stories' special