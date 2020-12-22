Box truck catches fire on Horace Harding Expressway

A box truck carrying propane tanks burst into flames while trying to avoid hitting a car on the Horace Harding Expressway.

CORONA, Queens — A box truck caught fire and became engulfed in flames on a Queens highway early Tuesday.

It happened just after midnight on the westbound lanes of the Horace Harding Expressway near Junction Boulevard in Corona.

The truck driver jackknifed the vehicle, which carried propane tanks that caught fire, according to police.

Police said the incident appears to involve black ice.

It was not immediately known if the truck driver tried to avoid black ice, causing him to jackknife the truck and turn over or if there was a car that cut him off.

Video from Citizen App shows large flames and heavy smoke coming from the vehicle.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries and complained of pain and bruising, police said.

No criminality was determined, and authorities have secured the scene, police said.

Editor’s Note: The story has been updated to reflect what police believe the cause of the incident may have been.