Woman found fatally slashed in head in Queens home; machete recovered at scene: police

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens — Police found a machete at the scene after discovering the body of a woman with a laceration to the back of her head in her Queens Village apartment Wednesday night, the NYPD said.

Authorities said the woman’s daughter called around 7:50 p.m. for a wellness check at her mother’s Hillside Avenue apartment.

When officers arrived to the second-floor apartment, they found the victim — 78-year-old Maria Diaz — lying in her bedroom, unconscious and unresponsive with a laceration to the back of her head.

Diaz was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

Police said a machete was recovered from the scene. It was not immediately clear if this was the weapon used.

Blood-stained footprints were also found at the scene, according to police sources.

No arrests had been made Thursday morning and police said the investigation was ongoing.

Police have offered a $2,500 reward for information on the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

