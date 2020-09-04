Body found wrapped in tarp behind Queens business: police

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Man's body found wrapped in tarp behind Queens business

Scene after the body of a man was discovered wrapped in a tarp behind a business in Jamaica, Queens, early Friday morning, Sept. 4, 2020, police say.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

JAMAICA, Queens — Police are investigating after the body of a man was discovered behind a Queens business early Friday morning, the NYPD said.

Authorities said officers responded around 6:50 a.m. after a call for an unconscious person behind 180-08 Liberty Ave. in the Jamaica section of the borough.

According to Google Maps, the location is GWG Wheels tire-repair shop and showroom.

Responding officers discovered the unidentified, unresponsive man, lying on the ground and wrapped in a tarp, police said.

EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

According to the NYPD, the man was wearing just underwear and a T-shirt when a worker discovered him.

Police sources told PIX11 the shirt was found up around his face, but it was not clear if it was intentionally put there or moved up during a possible moving of the body.

There were no known or obvious gunshot wounds, police sources said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death as the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Queens Videos

FA issues final report on LaGuardia Air Train

Online job fair for Queens businesses this Thursday

Queens DA requests dismissal of hundreds of prostitution cases; mayor calls for decriminalization of sex workers

Latest on a body found in Queens believed to be a woman missing since November

Body found in trunk of car in Queens believed to be woman missing since November: NYPD

Queens grassroots groups partner for pop-up food pantry

More Queens

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

'Stock Up Kids' talk financial literacy and narrowing the wealth cap

Tips to improve your brain health

Post-COVID care for ‘long-haulers’ experiencing lingering symptoms

NY Assemblyman Phil Ramos talks police reform bills, Cuomo investigation

Mild St. Patrick's Day, but more snow before spring arrives?

Forecast: Spring hasn't sprung just yet

Online job fair for Queens businesses this Thursday

Con Todo Press: Children's books amplifying underrepresented communities

Hoboken mom brings awareness to COVID 'long-haulers'