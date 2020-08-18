4 people, including 3 teens, shot outside NYCHA complex in Astoria, police say

New York City Police Department officers work a crime scene where several young men were shot at the Ravenswood Houses, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ASTORIA, Queens — A shooting outside a NYCHA complex left three teenagers injured and a man in critical condition after he was shot in the head in Astoria on Tuesday, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. in a courtyard at the New York City Housing Authority’s Ravenswood Houses, police clarified on Wednesday, after initially giving a different address for the incident.

The victims were standing in a large crowd when a man drove up in a blue jeep and began shooting, according to police.

Four people were shot. One person was shot in the knee, one was shot in the hand, and one was shot in the head, police said.

One of the victims, 21, was listed in critical condition with injuries that could be life threatening.

The other victims were 17, 18 and 19 years old. All were said to be stable.