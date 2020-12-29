94-year-old Queens woman missing: police

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jenny Rizzi

BAYSIDE HILLS, Queens — Authorities are searching for a 94-year-old Queens woman, the NYPD said Tuesday.

Jenny Rizzi was last seen at 3 p.m. at her house on 211 Street in Bayside Hills. Authorities say she has dementia.

Rizzi is 5-feet, 100 pounds. She has blue eyes, gray hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket, a green shirt, dark-color sweatpants and gray boots.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM [nypdcrimestoppers.com], or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Firefighters trapped, seriously injured while battling Queens blaze: FDNY

Top Queens prosecutor resigns

Young Queens woman assaulted by disguised couple, tried tracking attackers on ‘Find my iPhone’

NY vaccine eligibility expands to 30+, all incarcerated individuals

Mayor de Blasio tours Citi Field vaccine site

Queens non-profits raise funds to hire local restaurants to feed NYCHA residents in need

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

COVID curfews lifted -- but not for bars and restaurants

Vigil held for delivery worker killed for electric bike

Pop-up vaccination sites grow in NYC

Mayor says school closure rules may change

Quiet and warm stretch of weather through the work week

Service dog helps Queens boy with autism thrive

What NY's cannabis legalization means for New Yorkers with old marijuana arrests

NYS budget still in limbo

Brooklyn mom victim of unemployment identity hacker