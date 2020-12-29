94-year-old Queens woman missing: police

BAYSIDE HILLS, Queens — Authorities are searching for a 94-year-old Queens woman, the NYPD said Tuesday.

Jenny Rizzi was last seen at 3 p.m. at her house on 211 Street in Bayside Hills. Authorities say she has dementia.

Rizzi is 5-feet, 100 pounds. She has blue eyes, gray hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket, a green shirt, dark-color sweatpants and gray boots.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM [nypdcrimestoppers.com], or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.