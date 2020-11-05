4 injured, including NYPD officer, in vehicular collision in Queens: authorities

Queens

Four people, including a police officer, were involved in a vehicular collision in Queens early Thursday, authorities said.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

It happened in the vicinity of Jamaica Avenue and 168 Street in Jamaica just after 5:30 a.m.

Two people, including an NYPD officer, were taken to the hospital for their injuries, FDNY officials said.

Their conditions were not immediately disclosed.

Two others were treated at the scene, authorities said.

