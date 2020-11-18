4 injured in fire in Queens: FDNY

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — Four people are injured after a three-alarm fire at a seven-story building in Queens Wednesday night, according to the FDNY.

The fire department got the call at 8:26 p.m. on New Haven Avenue in Far Rockaway. The fire was on the 5th and 6th floors of the apartment building. At least 33 units and 138 firefighters were sent to the scene.

Four people were injured, all civilians. Three were taken to local hospitals. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

