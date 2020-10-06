3 killed in fiery Queens crash: police

The scene after a major crash in South Ozone Park, Queens that left at least three people dead and a fourth victim hospitalized early Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, according to police.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens — Three people are dead after a major crash on a Queens highway early Tuesday, according to the NYPD.

Police said the deadly incident occurred around 3:50 a.m. on North Conduit Avenue, near 122nd Street, in the South Ozone Park neighborhood.

A spokesperson for the NYPD said a Nissan Altima flipped over a guard rail and then hit a tree before catching on fire.

The FDNY arrived on the scene and extinguished the flames.

Two women and a man were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The identities of the victims were not immediately released by police.

Cops said a fourth victim, a 24-year-old man, was rushed to a nearby hospital. There was no immediate information on their condition.

It was immediately unclear if there were any road closures due to the crash or the subsequent investigation.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).