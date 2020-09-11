3 injured in Queens apartment fire: FDNY

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — Three people are injured after an apartment fire in Queens Friday, the FDNY said.

Fire officials received a call for a fire on the top of a 6-story dwelling in Jackson Heights on 84th Street at 9:07 p.m.

One person was taken to a local hospital with what authorities called “serious” injuries. Two others were treated for minor injuries.

No word on what caused the fire.

