3 firefighters hurt, dozens displaced when fire rips through multiple Queens buildings: FDNY

RICHMOND HILL, Queens — Dozens of residents were forced out into the cold early Thursday when a six-alarm fire ripped through multiple buildings in Queens, the FDNY said.

Fire officials believe the flames sparked around 1 a.m. in the cockloft of a two-story residential building at 109-25 Jamaica Ave., near 110th Street, before spreading to multiple neighboring buildings in the Richmond Hill area.

Around 200 firefighters battled the blaze, which was officially placed under control by 4:20 a.m., the FDNY said on scene.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries while no civilian injuries had been reported.

The fast-moving fire left at least 40 people displaced, according to authorities. Residents were using MTA buses as shelter from the bitter cold Thursday morning.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. The FDNY said fire marshals were still investigating early Thursday.