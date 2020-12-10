3 firefighters hurt, dozens displaced when fire rips through multiple Queens buildings: FDNY

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Queens six-alarm fire in Richmond Hill

A six-alarm fire displaced dozens of residents and injured three firefighters after it spread to multiple residential buildings on Jamaica Avenue in the Richmond Hill area of Queens in the early hours of Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, the FDNY said.

RICHMOND HILL, Queens — Dozens of residents were forced out into the cold early Thursday when a six-alarm fire ripped through multiple buildings in Queens, the FDNY said.

Fire officials believe the flames sparked around 1 a.m. in the cockloft of a two-story residential building at 109-25 Jamaica Ave., near 110th Street, before spreading to multiple neighboring buildings in the Richmond Hill area.

Around 200 firefighters battled the blaze, which was officially placed under control by 4:20 a.m., the FDNY said on scene.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries while no civilian injuries had been reported.

The fast-moving fire left at least 40 people displaced, according to authorities. Residents were using MTA buses as shelter from the bitter cold Thursday morning.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. The FDNY said fire marshals were still investigating early Thursday.

Share this story

Queens Videos

FA issues final report on LaGuardia Air Train

Online job fair for Queens businesses this Thursday

Queens DA requests dismissal of hundreds of prostitution cases; mayor calls for decriminalization of sex workers

Latest on a body found in Queens believed to be a woman missing since November

Body found in trunk of car in Queens believed to be woman missing since November: NYPD

Queens grassroots groups partner for pop-up food pantry

More Queens

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Forecast: Spring hasn't sprung just yet

Online job fair for Queens businesses this Thursday

Con Todo Press: Children's books amplifying underrepresented communities

Hoboken mom brings awareness to COVID 'long-haulers'

Chill continue Tuesday, but a weekend warm-up on the way

7 Day Forecast

First look at the weekend

Vatican: Clergy cannot bless same-sex unions

'Zero Chill' star Grace Beedie talks new Netflix series