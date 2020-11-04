Teen fatally stabbed in Queens, man stabbed in arm and shoulder

ROCKAWAY PARK, Queens — A teen was stabbed to death and a man was injured in Rockaway Park on Wednesday evening, police said.

The 19-year-old victim, stabbed in the torso near Beach 111th Street and Rockaway Beach Boulevard, died at a local hospital, police said. A 24-year-old man was also rushed to the hospital in serious condition; he was stabbed in the left arm and shoulder.

Police initially said two teens had been stabbed.

Officers took a 17-year-old male into NYPD custody.

No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released any additional information.

