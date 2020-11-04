Teen fatally stabbed in Queens, man stabbed in arm and shoulder

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ROCKAWAY PARK, Queens — A teen was stabbed to death and a man was injured in Rockaway Park on Wednesday evening, police said.

The 19-year-old victim, stabbed in the torso near Beach 111th Street and Rockaway Beach Boulevard, died at a local hospital, police said. A 24-year-old man was also rushed to the hospital in serious condition; he was stabbed in the left arm and shoulder.

Police initially said two teens had been stabbed.

Officers took a 17-year-old male into NYPD custody.

No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released any additional information.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

