2 suspects sought in Queens home invasion

Police were at the scene following a home invasion in Woodhaven, Queens Feb. 5, 2021.

WOODHAVEN, Queens — Authorities began an investigation on a home invasion in Queens early Friday.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the vicinity of 89th Street and 85th Road in Woodhaven.

Two men displayed a gun at the home and got away with a key to a safety deposit box, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

One of the suspects was described to have worn a black bubble jacket, and the other was seen wearing a Champion sweatshirt, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).