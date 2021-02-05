2 suspects sought in Queens home invasion

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Queens home invasion.jpg

Police were at the scene following a home invasion in Woodhaven, Queens Feb. 5, 2021.

WOODHAVEN, Queens — Authorities began an investigation on a home invasion in Queens early Friday.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the vicinity of 89th Street and 85th Road in Woodhaven.

Two men displayed a gun at the home and got away with a key to a safety deposit box, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

One of the suspects was described to have worn a black bubble jacket, and the other was seen wearing a Champion sweatshirt, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Surrogate Sister: Woman helps sibling with major medical feats

NYPD officers arrested in alleged bribery scheme

Astoria mom needs 89-year-old grandfather's help to clean up flooding mess

Funeral for NYPD officer killed by alleged drunk driver in Queens

Funeral held for NYPD officer killed by alleged drunk driver

Man killed as car crashes into Queens outdoor dining structure

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss