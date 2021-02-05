2 suspects sought in Queens home invasion

WOODHAVEN, Queens — Authorities began an investigation on a home invasion in Queens early Friday.
It happened around 3 a.m. in the vicinity of 89th Street and 85th Road in Woodhaven.
Two men displayed a gun at the home and got away with a key to a safety deposit box, according to police.
No injuries were reported.
One of the suspects was described to have worn a black bubble jacket, and the other was seen wearing a Champion sweatshirt, police said.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).