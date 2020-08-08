2 injured in Queens stabbing: FDNY

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens — Two people are at local hospitals with injuries after a stabbing in Queens Saturday, according to the FDNY.

The incident took place at 9:10 p.m. on Beach 90th Street and Rockaway Beach Boulevard. Two patients were transported to a local hospital.

Nothing is known yet about the condition of the victims. No arrests have been made. The incident is under investigation.