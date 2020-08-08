2 injured in Queens stabbing: FDNY

Queens

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens — Two people are at local hospitals with injuries after a stabbing in Queens Saturday, according to the FDNY.

The incident took place at 9:10 p.m. on Beach 90th Street and Rockaway Beach Boulevard. Two patients were transported to a local hospital.

Nothing is known yet about the condition of the victims. No arrests have been made. The incident is under investigation.

