17-year-old girl found dead by family in yard of Queens home: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens — Cops are investigating after a teenage girl was found dead outside her Queens home early Monday, the NYPD said.

According to police, the 17-year-old girl’s family said she went outside but never came back in. That’s when they went out to check on her.

The family members found the girl unconscious in the yard and called 911. She had no obvious signs of injury, police said.

Officers responded around 1:15 a.m. and found the girl laying in the grass in front of her home on 186th Street in the Fresh Meadows area of Queens, authorities said.

According to police, EMS took the unresponsive teen to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the medical examiner would determine her cause of death and that the investigation was ongoing.

The NYPD has identified the girl as Yixuan Yin.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).