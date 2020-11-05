17-year-old charged in fatal Queens stabbing: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ROCKAWAY PARK, Queens — A 17-year-old male has been charged in the Wednesday stabbing death of a 19-year-old in Queens, police said.

The 19-year-old victim, stabbed in the torso near Beach 111th Street and Rockaway Beach Boulevard, died at a local hospital, authorities said. A 24-year-old man was also rushed to the hospital in serious condition; he was stabbed in the left arm and shoulder.

The victim has since been identified as Carlos Roman, a Brooklyn man.

Police initially said two teens had been stabbed.

Officers took a 17-year-old male into NYPD custody. He has been identified as Benjamin Phillips, a Queens man. He wascharged with murder Thursday.

PIX11 News’ Aliza Chasan contributed to this story.