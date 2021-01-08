16-year-old killed in Queens crash just minutes from home: police

GLEN OAKS, Queens — A teenage boy was killed Thursday afternoon after crashing his vehicle into a tree just blocks from his Queens home, according to the NYPD.

Police responded to a 911 call just before 3 p.m. for a single-vehicle collision near the intersection of 80th Avenue and 265th Street, in the Glen Oaks neighborhood, authorities said.

Responding officers found the 16-year-old had laying unconscious and unresponsive after having been thrown from the vehicle, police said.

EMS responded and rushed the boy to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials identified the victim as Dylan Moreno, a Queens local who lived minutes way from where the fatal crash occurred.

Police said a subsequent investigation revealed the teen was driving northbound on 80th Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree.

Authorities late Thursday said the investigation was ongoing.