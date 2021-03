A building was evacuated after a carbon monoxide incident in Queens.

EAST ELMHURST, Queens — A building in Queens was evacuated early Monday due to a carbon monoxide incident, authorities said.

FDNY units responded to a building in the vicinity of 32nd Avenue and 103 Street around 6:15 a.m. for a report of illness.

Authorities recorded high carbon monoxide readings, which prompted the building to be evacuated, FDNY officials said.

At least 13 people were evaluated for minor injuries.