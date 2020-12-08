12-year-old takes SUV on joyride from Queens to Delaware: police

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens — A 12-year-old boy and his 7-year-old relative are safe after taking a family SUV on a joyride from Queens to the Delaware border, police said.

The children took off in the Range Rover from a home in South Ozone Park just before 9 a.m. Monday, according to police.

With the 12-year-old at the wheel, the children crossed the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and drove through New Jersey, police said.

They were stopped by authorities at a rest stop on the New Jersey-Delaware border, according to police.

Investigators said neither of the children or any other drivers were hurt during the incident.