12-year-old takes SUV on joyride from Queens to Delaware: police

Queens

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
  • 12-year-old joy ride
    A 12-year-old and a 7-year-old drove a Range Rover from Ozone Park, Queens to the Delaware border on Dec. 7, 2020, police said.
  • 12-year-old joy ride queens delaware
    A 12-year-old and a 7-year-old drove a Range Rover from Ozone Park, Queens to the Delaware border on Dec. 7, 2020, police said.

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens — A 12-year-old boy and his 7-year-old relative are safe after taking a family SUV on a joyride from Queens to the Delaware border, police said.

The children took off in the Range Rover from a home in South Ozone Park just before 9 a.m. Monday, according to police.

With the 12-year-old at the wheel, the children crossed the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and drove through New Jersey, police said.

They were stopped by authorities at a rest stop on the New Jersey-Delaware border, according to police.

Investigators said neither of the children or any other drivers were hurt during the incident.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Latest on a body found in Queens believed to be a woman missing since November

Body found in trunk of car in Queens believed to be woman missing since November: NYPD

Queens grassroots groups partner for pop-up food pantry

LIRR reverses schedule changes after riders, Gov. Cuomo express disatisfaction

LIRR reversing course on changes after pushback

Celebrating movies with social meaning

More Queens

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

'Zero Chill' star Grace Beedie talks new Netflix series

Actor Noel Clarke talks three-part special event for the CW's 'Bulletproof'

Jersey City mayor talks school reopening, vaccine rollout plan

Hoboken mayor recalls COVID-19 one year later

Chilly, blustery Monday with plenty of sunshine

Frigid night ahead as gusty winds continue

Another taste of winter on the way

Vaccination progress and shot distribution continues

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square