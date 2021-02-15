12-year-old boy punched, bicycle stolen at Queens subway station: police

Surveillance image of a male individual wanted by police after a 12-year-old boy was attacked and had his bicycle stolen at the 67th Avenue subway station in the Forest Hills area of Queens on Feb. 11, 2021, according to the NYPD.

FOREST HILLS, Queens — Police launched an investigation after a boy was attacked and his bicycle was stolen at a Queens subway station last week, the NYPD said Sunday.

The 12-year-old boy was on the mezzanine level of the 67th Avenue station, along the E, M and R subway lines, around 5:20 p.m. on Thursday, police said.

The child was approached by an unknown male who punched him in the head and body with closed fists, according to officials.

Police said the attacker then forcibly took the boy’s bike and fled on a Manhattan-bound train.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released the above surveillance image they believe shows the individual boarding a train with the stolen bike with the hope that the public can help identify him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).